Gayle Leslie Pierce, 88, of Mohawk, passed away Friday afternoon with his daughters at his side. He fought a courageous battle with cancer.
He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Mohawk.
His passion for driving a truck allowed him to visit many states and meet several of his many friends. He passed his passion of truck driving on to his sons.
He served in the U.S. Army in England and Germany before starting a family with his wife of 67 years, Mary Jo Kirk Pierce.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years: Mary Jo Kirk Pierce; two sons: Geary (Re) Pierce and Vance (Lisa) Pierce; two daughters: Lorie McCamey and Lesa (Kenny) Majors; grandchildren and their spouses: Adam and Miranda Pierce, Dusty and Christen Pierce, Garret and Skylar Pierce, Daniel and Nicole Pierce, Matt and Nikki Majors, Megan Majors, Casey McCamey and her fiancé, Anthony Eddins, Rachael and Cory Lindsey, Shannon and Laura Barr; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Mel and Ruth Pierce; a granddaughter: Kristen Pierce; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Croff and Lea Mina Kirk; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Betty and Jim Bales, Blanch and Martin Jones, Jeanette and Joe Pettit, and Sammy and Jean Kirk, all of whom he considered his closest family.
Funeral services were held Sunday in Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Donnie Bible officiated. The family received friends prior to the service.
Interment will be 11 a.m. Monday in Fairview Cemetery at Mohawk.
Pallbearers will be Matt Majors, Christian Pierce, Zander Pierce, Daniel Pierce, Dusty Pierce, Garret Pierce and Adam Pierce.
Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Day, Terry Lawson, Rocky Byrd, Mike Stroud, Tom Solomon, Randy Lawson, Cory Lindsey, Anthony Eddins and J.C. Bales.