Gayleen Kelley (Died: Jan. 5, 2021) Jan 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gayleen Kelley, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Rezetta M. ‘Rosie’ Casteel (Died: Dec. 29, 2020) Local Physician Whose Office Garnered National Attention Dies Dr. Robert Street Berry (Died: Dec. 28, 2020) COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin For Those Over 75 Years Old Dr. Samuel Britton Burchfield (Died: Dec. 29, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.