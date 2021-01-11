Gaynell Brown Stowers (Died: Jan. 9, 2021) Jan 11, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gaynell Brown Stowers, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday evening at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin For Those Over 75 Years Old Walter 'Kyle' Gilland (Died: Dec. 29, 2020) Rooting Out Racism In Children's Books Hometown Heroes: David Beverly Ronnie Metcalfe (Died: Jan. 8, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.