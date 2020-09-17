Gene Allen Sentelle, 70, of Greeneville passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by his mother: Daisy Sentelle; three sisters: Jeanette Reaves, Brenda Knight and Alma Gaddis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Sentelle.
Graveside services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at the Cemetery at 1:50 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Randall Corby, Brad Malone, Terry Reaves, Bryce Malone, Sid McQueen and Brandon McQueen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners, Wounded Warrior, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.