Gene “Hal” Howell Sisk, 72, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 1.
He loved fishing, NASCAR and his family.
He was born and raised in Spindale, North Carolina, and moved to Greeneville in 1986.
Gene is survived by two sons: Hal Sisk and Scott (Becky) Sisk, three grandsons: Dakota (Kelsi) Sisk, Lee (Brittany) Sisk and Tristan Murr; a granddaughter: Hosanna Sisk; great-granddaughter: Khloee Sisk; a brother: Arthur V. (Reba) Sisk; a sister: Sherry Burch and her husband, Gene; and several nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his mother and father: Laura Jean and Arthur V. Sisk Sr.; his long time girlfriend, whom he loved dearly: Nettie Laughlin; and a great-grandson: Kade Sisk.
A celebration of life will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.