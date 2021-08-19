Gene Stills (Died: Aug. 18, 2021) Aug 19, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gene Stills, 86, of the DeBusk community, passed away Wednesday morning at home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now New RV Campsite Coming To Mosheim Fire Destroys Church In Southern Greene Hometown Heroes: Gary and Hillary Morrison Some COVID-19 Restrictions Return As Local Case Numbers Grow Still Making His Mark: John Schneider Brings Bo’s Extravaganza To Bulls Gap Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.