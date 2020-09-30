Geneva “Gee” Moyers, 67, of Mohawk, the McDonald community, passed away Sunday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was employed for 20 years at American Enka, before going back to further her education and begin her second career, as an Licensed Practical Nurse. She was an employee of Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
Mrs. Moyers attended Lick Creek Valley Church House of Prayer.
Survivors include her husband: Donald Moyers; a son: Shawn Moyers; grandsons: Dravin, Xander, Brently and Zylar Moyers; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Harold and Cheryl Kite, and Jerry and Carolyn Kite; a sister-in-law: Beverly Kite; a brother-in-law: Tommy Moyers; lots of special nieces and nephews; many friends and coworkers; and a former daughter-in-law: Jennifer Courtney.
She was preceded in death her parents: Howard and Hazel Kite; a sister and brother-in-law: Linda and Elwood Giles; a brother: David Kite; and a nephew: Conley Kite.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor Paul Ragan officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Point Pleasant Cemetery for the committal service.