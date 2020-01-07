Geneva L. Wilson, 90, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She attended First Church of God.
Mrs. Wilson retired from the Greeneville City School System, as a bus driver.
She is survived by three sons and their wives: Kennon and Debbie Wilson, Doug and Louise Wilson, and Leland and Brenda Wilson; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband: E.W. Wilson; and one grandson: Gabriel “Gabe” Wilson.
The family expressed their deepest appreciation to all the caring members of Life Care Center of Greeneville and Caris Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Chaplin Mark Laughlin officiating. A short eulogy will given by her son and caregiver Kennon Wilson.
Interment will be in Greenelawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Mike Ciaski, Preston Feezel, Jake Broyles, Tim Abshagen, Eric Wilson and Trevor Wilson.