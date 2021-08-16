Geneva M. Gray, 73, departed from this life to her heavenly home Friday.
Proverbs 31:10 “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.” Geneva lived every aspect of her life as a virtuous woman. She enjoyed the simpler things in life. What meant most to her were God, family, gardening, flowers, and farming. Geneva loved her family with an immense love and it was the love of her family that caused her to be torn between going to be with her Saviour and staying with her family. Philippians 1:23,24 “For I am hard pressed between the two, having a desire to depart and be with Christ, which is far better. Nevertheless to remain in the flesh is more needful for you.”
Geneva retired after 36 years of service from Magnavox.
She attended Horse Creek Mission Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by one son: Mikey and Natasha Gray; one daughter: Pam and Adam Johnson; a special nephew: James “Jimmy” Fillers, whom she loved like a son; grandchildren: Madison Johnson, Alli Johnson, Layla Gray, Sierra Tenney, Colten Tenney and Donte’ Adams; two sisters: Carol Sue and Clifford Fillers, Pat and Bob Parvin; a special aunt: Ruthie Morgan; nieces and nephews: Teresa Pierson, Tabitha Crum, Ken Miller and Kema Ramsey; a special great-niece: Chelsea Sams; and special friends: Janet Morgan and Edith Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Conard K. Gray; her parents: Leonard “Bud” and Katherine Cutshall; nephews: Stacey and Brian Fillers; a brother and sister-in-law; and her grandparents.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services in Afton.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Terry W. Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow at Union Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Logan Lamb, Ken Miller, Josh Fillers, Zak Neas, Derek Sams and Jason Stuart.
The family expressed a special thanks to Laughlin Memorial Hospital ICU, the staff of Durham-Hensley, the staff at Dr. Joseph Scott, Amedisys Hospice, Sharee Southerland, Leslie Shelton Laws and John McPheron.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.