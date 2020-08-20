Genevieve Kelley Malone, of Tusculum, passed away peacefully Tuesday surrounded by her family.
Genevieve was born March 24, 1939, in Tusculum, a daughter Barnett and Anna Fay Hughes Kelley.
She retired after 30 years of service from the former Magnavox Company.
She was a member of Union Free Will Baptist Church.
Genevieve enjoyed working in her lawn and caring for her flowers. Her favorite flower was the Iris. She also enjoyed sports, playing softball until her late forties. After softball, she enjoyed playing golf and participated in a golf league with fellow employees. Sports were also her favorite TV entertainment.
Genevieve dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son: Jerry D., and Meta Headrick; her daughter: Lisa Jan and Jim Kindle; grandchildren: James Andrew Headrick, Jeffery Wayne and LeAnn Headrick, Jenna Michele Headrick, Zachary Bryant Kindle, Kelley Elizabeth Kindle, and Marissa and Aaron Schupska; great-grandchildren,: Aspyn Kennedy Schupska and Ellis Jade Schupska; sisters: Louise Kelley Moore, and Shirley and Claude Hurd; a stepsister: Shelby Johnson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Freda Bible, Jean and Marvin Ward, Beulah and Max Sizemore, Brenda Sexton and Lecile Headrick; several nieces and nephews; and her stepchildren, Karen Malone White Hopson, Roger Allan Malone, Craig Malone and Stacy Lynn Ryans.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her first husband: Wayne Headrick; second husband: Folly Malone; a brother: Paul Kelley; her father and mother: Barnett and Anna Hughes Kelley; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Hubert and Bonnie Headrick; sisters-in-law: Janis Kelley Carter, Lougene Headrick and Hazel Alley; brothers-in-law: Jack Moore, Autry Johnson, Eugene Alley, Ray Bible and Joe Bob Sexton; a step-son: Jerry Malone; and a special friend: James Kenneth Hogan.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, friends may call the funeral home to have their names added to the register. The funeral service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Gibson officiating.
Friends and family are asked to meet at the funeral home at 2:15 p.m. Saturday to go in procession to Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Tusculum for the 3 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be nephews, great-nephews and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation, the American Cancer Society, or to a charity of the donors choosing.