Genia McAmis, 81, entered into God’s presence Friday following a 21-year battle with cancer.
There are many ways to describe Genia, but, she was the epitome of the description of all virtuous women described in Proverbs 31. She lived her life with faith, courage, and love for her family, friends and community.
She retired from Magnavox.
Mrs. McAmis was a member of Horse Creek Mission Church.
She was a past member of the board of directors of the Opportunity House, a member of the Ladies of Faith at her church, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years: Jack McAmis; four daughters and two sons-in-law: Gennita Gross, Kimberle Isley, JoAnn and Ron Phillips, and Tonya and Rickey Dix; grandchildren and their spouses: Aubrey Isley, Elizabeth and Brandon McQuade, Garrett and Jennifer Gross, Bryant and Pamela Gross, Regenia Phillips-Campbell and Matthew, Paula and Travis Meyers, and Ryan Dix; great-grandchildren: Eleanor Phillips-Campbell, Abigale Isley and her fiancé, Hunter Carter, Justin Gray, Gracie Gray, Wyatt Bowens, Cade Gross, Sydni Gross, Leah Isley, Brantlee McQuade, Gavin McQuade, Amelia McQuade, Jewelian McQuade, Bailey Meyers, Rhett Meyers, Ashley Gray, Chyan Gray, Brennen Tweed and Brayden Tweed; one brother and sister-in-law: Joe and Rita Garst; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Judy and Milburn Holley, and Shirley and Lloyd Ayers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Daniel and Cora Garst; four brothers: Paul Garst, Robert “Todd” Garst, William Garst and Tommy Garst; two sisters: Mildred “Sis” Hodge and Geraldean Garst; and a son-in-law: Michael Gross.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Lynn Bowens and Terry Johnson officiating.
Interment will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Union Cemetery in Jonesborough.
Pallbearers will be Ron Phillips, Rickey Dix, Martin Garst, Ryan Dix, Garrett Gross, Bryant Gross, Justin Gray and Matthew Campbell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Isley, Jimmy Garst, Jonathan Garst, Joe Garst, Dr. A.K. Sen and his staff, members of Horse Creek Mission Church, and the nurses and staff of Avalon Hospice.