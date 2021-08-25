JONESBOROUGH — Geoffrey “Jeff” David Dupre died peacefully Friday at his home in Jonesborough surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his husband: David A. Phillips; his sister and brother-in-law: Dona and Chuck Lewis; his brother and sister-in-law: Normand and Jane Hanchett Dupre; sisters-in-law: Cheryl Dupre, Theresa Phillips and Donna Wilson; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Charles and Greta Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews; and his cats: GoldieLocks and Tinky.
He was preceded in death by his partner: Doug Newton; his parents: Noel F. and Margaret D. Dupre; a brother: N. Marc Dupre; and his in-laws: Doris and Glenn Phillips.
Jeff grew up in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He attended Union County Vocational Technical School (Associates of Science), University of Fort Lauderdale (Bachelor of Science in Engineering/Industrial Management), and also attended the University of Dallas.
Jeff had a long and varied career. He worked at Westinghouse, Texas Instruments, Motorola, OKI Telecom (the first two manufacturers of cell phones), Schlumberger, Texas Instruments, and with Steve Jobs at Apple. He then settled down for 27 years at John Deere as the plant engineer in Greeneville. He was actively involved in the building and expansion of the Greeneville John Deere plant from 50,000 square feet to its current 539,000 square feet and was recognized with the John Deere Presidential Award more than once.
Jeff was active with the Town of Jonesborough on accessibility issues and with the Historic Zoning Board of Review. He and his husband, David, had a restaurant, Dogwood Lane, in Jonesborough for many years which was a town favorite.
Jeff had many favorite activities including storytelling, the progressive dinner, Tri-Cities AIDS Project, and cooking classes. He loved going to flea markets. He had every tool, (kitchen, yard, building) one could imagine. His desire to help those around him was amazing.
The family expresses a thanks Amedisys Hospice, numerous doctors, and Dr. Joe Florence for their care for Jeff and the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter (Jeff loved cats) and John Deere backpack program through UnitedWayofGreeneCounty.com – “donate now” for Geoff.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough is in charge of the arrangements.