JOHNSON CITY — George Aubrey Lee III, 42, of Johnson City, passed peacefully May 14 at his home.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife: Brianna; son: Jude; his mother: Jennifer (Jerry) Luttrell; his father: George Aubrey (Sally) Lee II; his sisters: Jessica (Tommy) King and Annie Luttrell; his brothers; Christopher Lee and Drew Thomas; a niece: Carlie King; grandmother: Nellie Nelson; mother-in-law: Hilda Moody; and father-in-law: Brian Moody.
Growing up he was active in soccer and Boy Scout Troop No. 94 in Greeneville, and graduated from Greeneville High School. He later graduated with honors from Northeast State Community College, as a skilled welder.
Aubrey was a skilled outdoorsman and could do anything with his hands. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing and carpentry. He considered his hunting buddy, Jackie (Teresa) McCrary, a special friend. He was always eager to help family and friends whenever he was needed.
A private celebration of life was held for the family.