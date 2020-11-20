GRAY — George Clifton Sanders, 90, of Gray, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Washington County, Tennessee, to the late Abraham Jackson “A.J.” and Hattie Ella Hall Sanders.
Clifton was a native of Washington County, Tennessee, and lived in the area for all of his life.
He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Clifton was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Blackwater, Virginia.
He was a farmer and cattle trader.
Clifton’s family, especially his grandchildren, were an important part of his life and he enjoyed participating in family vacations, holidays and special occasions. He also enjoyed meeting his friends at the Burger King in Gray for breakfast each week.
In addition to his parent’s, Clifton was also preceded in death by his wife: Lucy Vaughan Begley Sanders; brothers: Nathaniel Judson, Haskel Lee, William Jackson, James Dayton and Wallace Ferrell; a sister: Gladys Leota Douglas; sisters-in-law: Patsy Fitzgerald Sanders, Virginia Barnes Sanders, Ama Dean Chase Sanders, Wanda Estep Sanders, Sarah Eva Goodman Sanders, Mary Elizabeth Crouch Sanders and Minnie Belle Martin Sanders; and two brothers-in-law: Clinton J. Fitzgerald and Bob Douglas.
Those left to cherish Clifton’s memory include his children: Charles Clifton Sanders and his wife, Lucretia Bledsoe Sanders, of Johnson City, and Carolyn Sanders Yokley and her husband, Charles Eddie Yokley, of Greeneville; two brothers: Clifford Glen (twin) and Joe Harold; one sister: Mary Sue Fitzgerald; four grandchildren: Chad and Debbie Sanders of Telford, Jeremy Sanders of Johnson City, Major Jordan Yokley, M.D., of San Antonio, Texas, and Tyler and Caity Yokley of Gallatin; four great-grandchildren: Jared, Carley and Madison Sanders of Telford, and Sarah Yokley of Gallatin; and several nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends.
A visitation for family and friends of Clifton will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Gray.
There will be a private service for the immediate family held later in the day followed by entombment at East Tennessee Memory Gardens. Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash and Pastor Sherrel Nave will officiate.
Condolences can be sent to Clifton’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com.