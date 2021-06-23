George Farnsworth Hall, 63, of East Brad Street, Greeneville, passed away June 15 at his home.
He retired from Department of Children’s Services.
He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
George was also a referee for more than 15 years with TSSAA and a Rec League Football Coach.
The family states he never knew a stranger.
George is survived by his ex-wife: Sharon Hall; children: Ciara Cain and her husband, Brandon Cain, Sheena Hall and her husband, Aaron Howard, Connor Hall, Payton Hall, and Jamel Hall and his wife, Brittany; grandchildren: Tatum Cain, Olivia Hall, Channing and Bilal Cain, and Ireland Hall; siblings: William “Eddie” Hall, Amy Hall, Mary Hall, Ada Hall, Walter Hall, Roberta Hall, Robert Hall, Sr., John “Brent” Hall, Phillip Hall, Kenneth Blakely and Bobby Black. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; a special nephew: Jeremy “Fess” Hall; as well as several cousins and close friends including Yvonne Vinning and Andrea Wade.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Daniel and Ruth Hall; and brothers: Daniel Hall Jr. and Anthony “Tony” Hall.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. C.C. Mills Jr. officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy “Fess” Hall, JP Hall, Robert Hall, Jr., Trevon Hall, Jordan Fitts and William “Billy” Dabbs.
Honorary pallbearers include his surviving brothers, and only son of George Farnsworth Hall.
