George Levis Kirkland, 88, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Anna Belle Casey Kirkland. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: George Dewey and Edith Kirkland; a sister: Laverne Flournoy; and a brother: Malcolm Dewey Kirkland.
George was in the U.S. Navy for 4 years.
He graduated from Stetson University in Florida and Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a pastor for 66 years in Kentucky while a seminary student, Florida, England, South Carolina and Tennessee, lately at Mt. Olive on Red Hill Rd.
A celebration of George’s life will be held at a later date by family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.