George Lovelace died Saturday at Fort Sanders Hospital as the result of a stroke.
Preceding him in death were his parents, B.A. and Minnie Lovelace, and three sisters, Joy,
Frances and Minnie, all of Morganton, N.C.
Survivors are his wife of 44 years, Donna George Lovelace; son Allan and wife Lisa, of
Cleveland, Tenn., daughter Elizabeth Lovelace Crews of Greeneville; four grandchildren,
Sabrina Lovelace, Ryan Lovelace, Nate Lovelace, and William Crews; sister Edith
Dale, brothers Donald and Lou Lovelace, and his aunt, Inez Jenkins.
George worked in construction and maintenance and had his own construction company.
for five years. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
He was a member of First Baptist Church since 1963.
Private graveside services are by invitation only, and will be held at Jarnagin Cemetery, with Dr. Dean Haun and Danny Georges officiating.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building For the Future Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Mayes Mortuary, www.mayesmortuary.com, of Morristown.Georg