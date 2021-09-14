George Luther Gregg, 73, of Greeneville, died Monday at Johnson City Medical Center. George went to a peaceful place early in the morning, leaving a loving family and a lot of friends.
Mr. Gregg is survived by two children: Leslie and Randy Bell, and Scott and Melissa Gregg; his life partner: Brenda Wilburn; a very special friend whom he loved as his daughter: Eva Hurst; six grandchildren: Elizabeth and Dakota Bell, and Harley, Tyler, Dakota and Gracie Gregg; a great-grandchild who was the sunshine of his life: Journee Schofield; two sisters: Nancy Goodstein and Patricia Valentine; four brothers: David and Dedra Gregg, Rankin and Barbara Gregg, Michael and Lorrain Gregg, and John and Diane Gregg; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gregg was preceded in death by his parents: Francis and Tulin Holt Gregg; three sisters: Betty Valentine, Shirley Carter and Linda Gregg; and three brothers: William L. “Bill” Gregg, Fred Alan Gregg and Sammy Joe Gregg.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Jackson Chapel Cemetery. The Rev Jeff Gibson will be officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Harley S. Gregg, George Allen Gregg, Shawn Gregg, Brandon Gregg, Billbo Valentine and Chris Wilburn.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the Gregg family at www.doughty-stevens.com.