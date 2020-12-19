George Owen Sample, of Greeneville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday.
He was raised in Maryville, George was born to loving parents, William Owen and Beatrice Smith Sample. He graduated from Maryville High School and then earned his degree from University of Tennessee.
George worked as a systems analyst for more than 30 years with Philips Consumer Electronics and served his country for six years in the Air National Guard.
George was a member of First Baptist Church of Greeneville for more than 50 years, having served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, and training union director. His knowledge of the Bible was extensive, and his life was a testimony of his deep faith and love for others.
George is survived by the love of his life, Linda Collier Sample, and they were blessed with a special marriage, celebrating 50 years together Aug. 1.
George is preceded in death by his brother: Charles Sample; and brother-in-law: Billy Steptoe.
Left to cherish his memory are sisters: Margaret Steptoe of Gainesville, Florida, and Dorothy (Beverly) Knowles of McDonough, Georgia; nephews: Dr. William Steptoe (Ting) of Kingsport, Bruce Steptoe (Jennifer) of Gainesville, and Buster and Ross Knowles of McDonough; nieces: Ginger Knowles of McDonough and Lauren Hughes of Allen, Texas; special great-nieces: Cassy and Leslie; special great-nephews: Ian, Connor and Jacob; and a sister-in-law: Debra Collier Hughes (Rick) of Bristol, Virginia.
A family graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. David Green in Appalachia, Virginia. Due to covid concerns, a special celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
The family gratefully acknowledge the care and support of the Johnson City Medical Center critical care team and cardiac ICU nurses. Also a thank you to friends and family for the calls, meals and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of George to First Baptist Church Missions Program, 211 N. Main Street, Greeneville, TN 37745; or to the Linda Collier Sample Educational Scholarship at Carson-Newman College, 1646 Russell Ave, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.