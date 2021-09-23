George Reuben Waits Jr., 74, of Bewley Road, Mosheim, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family states that he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years: Donna Waits; one daughter: Leslie Padgett; one son: Jason Waits; grandchildren: Gage Padgett, Lektra Renner, Marissa Jones, Katie Knight, Jacqueline Darnell and Makayla Ricker; great-grandchildren: Aurora Knight and Ariel Knight; one sister: Shirley Wilds; nieces: Trina, Tonya and Nancy; one sister-in-law: Brenda Turner; one daughter-in-law: Melody Waits; his special pets: Penny, Harley and Cat; and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by one son: Steven Waits; his parents: George and Marcelene Waits; and one brother: John Waits.
A graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Jackson’s Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. James Cline officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet Monday at 1 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.