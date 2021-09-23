GEORGE RUEBEN WAITS Jr.

GEORGE RUEBEN WAITS Jr.

George Reuben Waits Jr., 74, of Bewley Road, Mosheim, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.

The family states that he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years: Donna Waits; one daughter: Leslie Padgett; one son: Jason Waits; grandchildren: Gage Padgett, Lektra Renner, Marissa Jones, Katie Knight, Jacqueline Darnell and Makayla Ricker; great-grandchildren: Aurora Knight and Ariel Knight; one sister: Shirley Wilds; nieces: Trina, Tonya and Nancy; one sister-in-law: Brenda Turner; one daughter-in-law: Melody Waits; his special pets: Penny, Harley and Cat; and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by one son: Steven Waits; his parents: George and Marcelene Waits; and one brother: John Waits.

A graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Jackson’s Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. James Cline officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet Monday at 1 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

