George Robert Carroll, born Aug. 7, 1987, in Greeneville, went to be with the Lord May 13 due to an accident at mile marker 38 I-81 southbound.
George resided with his parents, George and Diane Carroll of Bulls Gap, Romeo community.
He loved and found peace in playing the guitar and singing. He touched many lives with his jokes and his willingness to help others and most of all his caring personality. George will be missed and cherished by many.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son: George Robert Colton Carroll; his girlfriend: Kim Bailey; a sister: Bonnie L. Carroll and Terry Valentine; brothers: Kalvin and Cassandra Carroll, and James Carroll and Dana Hill; aunts: Janice Webb, Jill Garber, Joyce Wallace, Carrie Smith and Kevin Vosburgh, and Sharon and Bill Gavvey; an uncle: Gene Garber; four nieces: Grace Greene, Kaylee Carroll, Addison Valentine and Caydence Carroll; three nephews: Luke Carroll, Wyatt Carroll and Emmett Carroll; several cousins; many close friends: Kenny Jones, Steve Burns, Michelle Ingle, Billie Ninabuck, Jeremy Henry, Jimmy Cash, Sam Stinchcomb, Loris Waxler, Lisa Broadwater, Jessica Wren, Joe Fann, Tosha Fann, Perry Jones, Joseph Patterson, Mathew Wymer, Scooter Buzzetta, Adam Bernard, Dixie Kelly, Carol Justice, Tommy Darnell and Nekisha Pearson.
George was preceded in death by his grandparents: Charles and Bonnie Garber, and Gene and Betty Carroll; uncles: Phillip Webb and Jason Cutshaw; an aunt: Lisa Arnold; and great-uncles and a great-aunt: Clayton and Charcity Smith, and William Garber.
There will be no formal services.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
