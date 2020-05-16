George Robert 'Robbie' Carroll (Died: May 13, 2020) May 16, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save George Robert “Robbie” Carroll, 32, of Bulls Gap, passed away Wednesday as a result of an automobile accident.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments For Daniel Lewis, COVID-19 Illness Provided Perspective 2 Shootings Remain Under Investigation Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) Sea Ray To Close In July Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.