George S. Fann, 75, of Afton, passed away at his home on January 17th.
He will be remembered for his smile and willingness to help anyone. He will be missed by his family, friends and associates.
Survivors include two brothers and one sister-in-law: Joe Fann, and David and Peggy Fann; several nieces and nephews; and a special stepdaughter: Crystal Lozano.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Dave and Doshie Fann; a daughter: Barbara Ann Cureton; grandchildren; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Zollie and William Looney, Ruth and Wallace Ricker, and Mary and Corbett Cox; two brothers: Lloyd and Paul Fann; and a sister-in-law: Dorothy Fann.
The family will receive friends from 1–3 p.m. Sunday at Brown Springs Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.