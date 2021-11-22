George Toth, 93, of Greeneville, died Friday at Morning Pointe of Greeneville.
He was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Mr. Toth retired after 39 years of service from Pet Milk company.
He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals all of his life.
He loved working with wood and making things for others. He enjoyed hunting for morel mushrooms, but most of all, eating them.
Mr. Toth loved people and telling stories to anyone who would listen, sometimes the same stories more than twice.
Mr. Toth is survived by his three children: Patrick and Margot Toth of Knoxville, Mary and Bruce Pierce of Elizabethton, and Barb Sell of Greeneville; seven grandchildren: Tanner and Emily Toth, Dustin Toth, Tori and Jacob Sell, Cassidy Peters and Callie Keeler; four great-grandchildren: Samantha, Xavier and Alexander Toth, and Remington Keeler; several nieces and nephews; his buddies he meets for breakfast at McDonalds and his friends at the Ingles on the Asheville Highway.
The family expresses a special thanks to the staff of Morning Pointe of Greeneville and Amedisys Hospice.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Lois Lucille Craig Toth; his parents: Dan and Theresa Toth; and two brothers: Joe and Albert Toth.
The Toth family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Father Joseph Kuzhupil will officiate.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Toth, Cassidy Peters, Jake Sell, Dennis Toth, Tom Heusler and Roger Rich.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the maintenance fund of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to the Toth family at www.doughty-stevens.com.