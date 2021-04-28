SUMTER, SC — George William “G.W.” Deas, 77, passed away Saturday at Prisma Health Tuomey.
Born Nov. 23, 1943, in Lee County, he was a son of the late Heyward H. Deas and the late Lillie Belle Outlaw Deas.
He was a Vietman War veteran of the U.S. Army.
He enjoyed going to the Y.M.C.A. and was an avid pickleball player. He participated in the Senior Olympics and was awarded 57 medals ranging from bronze to gold.
Survivors include two children: Melissa A. (Dwayne) Gosnell of Hickory, North Carolina, and Steven George Deas of Greeneville, Tennessee; six grandchildren: Mason Aulph, Payton Gosnell, Charity Reed-Deas, Bryce Reed-Deas, Damian Reed-Deas and April Reed-Deas; and siblings: Billy (Dolly) Deas of Florence, South Carolina, Grace Deas (Billy) Prescott, Ellen Deas Purdy and Ronald Deas, of Sumter, South Carolina, and Donald Deas of Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by a grandson: Owen Aulph; and his siblings: Elizabeth Deas Elmore, John Wayne Deas, Levern Deas, Herman Deas, and Jimmy Deas.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be Thursday at 10 A.M. Thursday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Chapel with the Rev. Nancy Reed officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery.