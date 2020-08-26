George “Winston” Fann, 89, of Piney Grove Road, Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired as a pressman.
Mr. Fann was a member of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
Winston is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Sherry Fann, and Joyce and Randy Kimery; one son: Tim Fann; three grandchildren: Brian Tullock, Josh Fann and Keema Fann; and special friends: Martha Merrill and Jackie McQuarry.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Fann; one son: Clinton Fann; and his parents: Willie and Vivian Fann.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Burnett’s Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Buford Metcalf officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:45 a.m. at the cemetery for the service.
