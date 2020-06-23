Georgia C. Ball, 92, of Greeneville died Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a former employee of the Austin Company.
Mrs. Ball is survived by her grandson: Jackie Ball; a granddaughter: Brandy Ball; two great-grandsons: Eian Knight and Braxton Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Ball was preceded in death by her husband: Jackie Ball Sr.; a son: Jackie Ball Jr.; and a brother: Duke Hensley.
The Ball family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ball will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Carters Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Carters Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Sharon Lowe, 7835 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim, TN 37818.
Condolences may be sent to the Ball family at www.doughty-stevens.com.