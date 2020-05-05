Georgia K. Strong, 85, of Mosheim, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community East.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Jeannie and Billy Joe McCrary; sisters and brothers-in-law: Hazel McNeese, Vera and Bobby Drain, Audrey and Tommy Casteel, Nancy and Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers, and Glennis and Steve Burns; and one brother and sister-in-law: Dewey and Janet Bible of Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Strong; brothers: Tommy Bible and J.D. Bible; and sisters: Ruby Lynch, Dorothy Ayers, Dollie Moore and Gladys Moore.
Family and friends are ask to meet Thursday at 2 p.m. at Price’s Cemetery for the graveside service with the Rev. David Gibbs officiating.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call theoffice at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
