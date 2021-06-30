Georgia Lou Rector, 91, of Barkley Road, Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Rector was a member of Pyburn Free Will Baptist Church.
Georgia is survived by her husband of 66 years: James H. “Polk” Rector; three children: Linda (Mike) Gragg, Dwayne (Mary) Rector and Gary (Linda) Rector; grandchildren: Amber (Jessee) Rector, Deana (Eric) Cutshall, Andrew Gragg, James (Kesha) Rector, Dustin Rector, Geordyn (Dakota) Williams, Katelynn Rector, Austin Rector and Brandon Hall; nine great-grandchildren; sisters: Blanche Huckaby, Cheryl (Harry) Middleton and Debra (Bobby) Scott; one brother: Daryl (Sherrie) Middleton; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law: Bonnie Shipley and Angel Eads; and a special friend: Ila Dykes.
She was preceded in death by one infant son; her parents: Guy and Minnie Middleton; her stepmother: Opal Miracle; brothers: John D. Middleton, William A. Middleton, Guy C “Buck” Middleton, Carl S. Middleton and Donald R. Middleton; sisters: Erma Burke, Glenna Cosley, and Dolores Parker; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Warnie and Naomi Rector.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pyburn Free Will Baptist Church on the Horton Highway. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jonathan Jones officiating.
Interment will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Cemetery on the Horton Highway. Family and friends are asked to meet at Pyburn Free Will Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are Randy Burke, Jeff Burke, Greg Cates, Randy Byington, Jason Crawford and Dale Painter.
The family expressed a special thanks to her caregivers, Kathy Crawford, Barbara Burton, Linda Neal, Theresa McMahan, Jessica Jones, and the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pyburn Free Will Baptist Church, 14041 Horton Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.