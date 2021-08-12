Georgia Louise Ball, of the Rheatown community, walked her final mile into the arms of her Saviour Monday afternoon.
She was the oldest living member of the Albright United Methodist Church. She held many offices in the church as well as being a Sunday school teacher and youth director for many years. She loved her church and all the people in it.
She loved to sing and sang in different groups over the years as well as the choir.
She worked at Magnavox, Life Care West and as a caregiver until she was 80 years old.
Her number one priority was her family. She had an unconditional love for her children and grandchildren, and poured her love out to each and every one of them. She was a shining example for each one and showed the kind of life each one of us should lead. She only saw the good in people and was quick to forgive.
She is survived by two daughters: Patsy and James “Jimmy” G’Fellers, with whom she made her home, and Karen Littleton; two sons-in-law: Jackie Weems and Rockie Tweed; her two “boys”: Bobby and Vickie Campbell, and Gary and Paula Campbell; grandchildren: Randy Lamb and Angie, Lesa and Tommy Thompson, Mike and Michelle Lamb, Rhonda and Michael Stanton, Al and Jennifer Lamb, Missy and Pat Lee Lloyd, Kevin and Carla Weems, Tammy and Ben Eskola, Jamie Shelton, Tracy Littleton, Jessica Littleton and Jacob, Suprenia Randolph, Brandy Hinkle and Jason, Bobby and Michelle G’Fellers, Tommy and Jodi G’Fellers, Taylor and Greg Bowman, Madison and Hunter Rutherford, Lance and Kandice Campbell, and Lee Campbell; 45 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Marie and Bill Thompson, and Wanda and Leroy Lynch; one brother: Clifford and Joyce Lamb; one sister-in-law: Geneva Ball Foshie; many nieces and nephews; and special lifelong friends: Helen Brown and Hazel Ricker.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Henry Ball; three daughters: Faye Lamb, Janice Weems and Linda Tweed; sons-in-law: James Shelton and Bud Lamb; grandchildren: Tina Shelton and Mark Dobson; a great-grandchild: Gavin Lamb; her mother and father: Annie and Andrew Lamb; sisters: Rena Fay Lamb, and Viva Kate and Sam Malone; brothers: Ray and Lois Lamb, Howard and Violet Lamb, and Arlin and Diane Lamb; in-laws: Ebb and Ollie Ball, Floyd and Arvetta Ball, Ethel and John Anderson, Viola and Guy Whittiker, Bill and Beulah Ball, Carl and Claireen Ball, Clyde Ball and Terall Ball.
The family will receive friends from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Barry Sarver of Bluefield, Virginia, and the Rev. Roy Fowler of Rheatown officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Vale Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Albright United Methodist Church, 6525 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.
