Georgia Mae Southerland, 91, of Greeneville passed away Saturday at Laughlin Healthcare.
She retired from Greene Manufacturing.
She was a member and attended First Church of God as long as her health permitted.
Georgia is survived by her nieces: Norma and Minnis Waddell, Maxine and Bill Carter, Peggy and Bill Hopson, Karen Massey, Sharon and David Blazer, Marie Southerland, Suzanne Feltman, Robin and Chris Edwards, Jean and Leslie Watson, Brenda and Gary Graham, Patti and Will McDonald, LuAnn and Doug Davis, Kathy Holt, Lisa and Arthur Stair III, Donna and Jim Fitch, Shelia and Scott Dykes, and Janet and Glenn Nash; nephews: Dennis Norton, Alan and Marilyn Johnson, Doug and Lorraine Jennings, Bobby Bird, Terry and Gerry Barnes, Barton Slimp and Catherine Brannan, Mickey and Janet Slimp, Kevin Slimp. Ben and Mavis Ware, Bill and Mary Louise Hunt, Larry and Sharon Hunt, and Alf and Carolyn Southerland; sisters and brothers-in-law: Geraldine Southerland, Joann Southerland and Clarence Southerland. She is also leaving behind special friends and neighbor:, Mary Sue Brakebill, Julie and Martha Fannon, Debbie Pitt, Diane and Ken Foster, Bonnie Harris, Connie Keasling, Vernon Orr; and her church family.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Clinton Southerland; her parents: Roy and Stella Davis; sisters and brothers-in-law: Kathleen and Claude Johnson, Alyne and Clifton Jennings, Pauline and Brownlow Norton, and Dollie and Ralph Barnes; and a brother: Elmer Davis.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Leasure and the Rev. Doug Jennings officiating.
The graveside service will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will include Joe Waddell, Tyler Waddell, Dennis Norton, Bobby Bird, Bill Hopson, Kyle Waddell, Brandon Norton, and Justin and Nick Norton.
The family expresses a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Laughlin Healthcare Center, Amedisys Home Health, Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Tyler Bailey, Vickie Trentham and Dr. Joe Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to First Church of God, Attn: Karen Knight, 1505 W. Main Street, Greeneville, TN 37743; or to St. Jude, 501 St .Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.