Georgia Maxine Swatzell Dunn, 81, of Walkertown, passed away Sunday at Four Oaks Healthcare Center in Jonesborough.
She was a homemaker, loving mother, sister and Nana. She was famous for her chicken and dumplings, good cooking, sewing and her love of a good yard sale. You would never go hungry visiting her house.
She is survived by her son Michael “Flip” Davis; daughter, Kimberly Hackett and son in law, Russ; step-daughter Kathy Dunn Cutshall; grandchildren, Russell and Riley Hackett; step-grandchildren, Angel Early, Feather Payne, and Satin Fillers; sisters Norma Coward and Reta Hale; sister-in-law Frances Ward; four great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Frances Ward; special niece, Micki G’Fellers; two special nephews, Shane and Jason Hale; her little dog Katie; several nieces and nephews; and her special friends Kay Malone and Dale Gray.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lyle Dunn; parents, Jay and Jettie Swatzell; sisters, Edith Crawford and Jackie Hughes; brother Donald Swatzell; and a special niece, Jaime Rader Armstrong.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Downtown. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. following the visitation at Jeffers Chapel Downtown, with Rev. Sid Barkley officiating. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, but memorial donations may be made to the Greene County Humane Society, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37743 https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/ or to Misfit Hounds Rescue, 111 Woodhaven Drive, Hampton, TN 37658 https://www.misfithounds.org/giving.