Georgia Rollins, 89, of the South Greene community, passed away early Saturday morning at her home with her family by her side.
Mrs. Rollins was a retired seamstress, who enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning and quilting. After retirement she enjoyed feeding animals.
She just recently celebrated five generations with the arrival of her new great-great-grandson, Frankie Ray Scott.
Survivors include one daughter: Darlene Lane; two grandchildren: Joy Farris and Daniel Rollins; one great-grandson: Heath Scott; a great-great-grandson: Frankie Ray Scott; brothers and sister: Leonard (Mary) Cook, James (Tina) Cook, Ronnie (Brenda Kay) Cook, Johnny (Gail) Cook, David (Judy) Cook and Thelma (Chan) Williams; brothers-in-law: Dwight and Kathy Rollins, and Paul Rollins; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Nancy Wilhoit, Denton Ayers, Bonnie Hensley, Eddie and Bonnie Schneider, Mark Holt, Barbara Gregg, Harold Lamb and John Brannan.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Wayland Rollins; a son: Steve Rollins; a baby: Clement Jack; her parents: Jim and Sofina Cook; brothers: Donald, Arnold and Clement Cook; and sisters: Jo Helen Landers, Ruth Stanley and Elizabeth Ward.
The family expressed a thank you to the staff of Johnson City Medical Center, EMS, and Ballad Hospice.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation. A private ceremony for the immediate family will be held at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.