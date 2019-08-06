Georgia Ruth Carter, 91, of Limestone, passed away Monday at Durham-Hensley Nursing Home.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Carter attended Limestone Free Will Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by her children: Hilda (Junior) Bryant, Patricia (David) Smith, Billy Carter and Jeffrey (Mechelle) Carter; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend and neighbor: Evelyn Gillespie.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Wyatt Carter in 1999; her parents: Cloyd and Maggie Davis; two sisters; and two brothers.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Mike Anglin officiating.
Interment will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Limestone FWBC Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Baskette, Cody Smith, Thomas Hilton, Allen Bryant, Al Lamb and Gavin Lamb.
