ROGERSVILLE — Georgia Ruth Easterly, 70, passed away Saturday.
She spent her life encouraging others, asking nothing and giving much.
She was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Georgia Charles.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband: Ernest Johnson Easterly Jr.; two daughters: Antoinette Kincaid (Nathaniel Bowers) and Tracy Kincaid; a son: Kevin (Jaquetta) Kincaid; grandchildren: Summer Dennis, Devin Bowers, Jasmine Seal, Brooke Kincaid, Jocelyn Kincaid and Adonis Kincaid; a great-grandchild: Ariyanna Dennis; brothers: the Rev. Roy (Jackie) Charles; sisters-in-law: Ronetta Ingle, Wanda Reece, Maxie Dickson and Margaret Forby; and brothers-in-law: Tommy Easterly, and Clarence Easterly.
Visitation with family will be from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at noon in Christian-Sell Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.