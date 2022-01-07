Georgianna “Jo” Caraway, 73, of Limestone, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Karen and Mike Whaley of Telford; one son: Billy Caraway of Limestone; three grandchildren: Joshua Whaley, Danielle and Ben Coppock, and Emily Caraway; one sister and brother-in-law: Penny and Alan Poyner; and a brother and sister-in-law: Larry Greenway and Linda;
She was a daughter of the late Frank and Luevadie Greenway. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Peggy Haynes and Sarah Greenway
She worked at Magnavox and DTR.
She was a Christian.
She enjoyed her garden and riding in the helicopters in Pigeon Forge with her family.
At her request, Jo will be cremated and laid to rest with her parents in Sevier Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.