Gerald Bayer II, 61, of Greeneville, died Thursday at his home.
He was a millwright worker for Parker Hannifin.
Mr. Bayer is survived by his wife: Carla Bayer; five daughters: Christina Schwab, Christian and Bobby Lady, Renee and Nicholas Dunbar, Rachel and Kenny Laws and Willow Backus; one son: Gerald “Jerry” Bayer, III; 12 grandchildren: Joseph, Malika, Brookelyn, Jayden, Hailie, Rhayanna, Ashlynn, Serenity, Dominic, Alvie, Karlle and Faith; four sisters: Jerre, Jackie, JoAnne and Judy; one brother: Tommy; several nieces and nephews; and his special friends: his work family at Parker Hannifin.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Gerald “Jugg Head” and Betty Jean Bayer; and a sister: Janet Scarber.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor Nathan Leasure and the Rev. Ralph Shipley officiating.
