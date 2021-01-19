JONESBOROUGH — Geraldine Culbert, 84, Limestone, passed away Saturday at her home.
Mrs. Culbert was born in Bluff City and a daughter of the late Fredrick Richards and Helen Taylor Johnson.
She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband: Houston Jack Culbert Sr.; children: Michael (Candy) Bader, Sandy (Randy) Ottinger, Houston J. (Sandra) Culbert Jr., Elizabeth Jill (Donnie) Culbert, and Karen (Steve) Overstreet; grandchildren: Robert Culbert, Jeffery Culbert, David Cline, Nick Cline, Chris Ricker, Megan Overstreet and Anthony Overstreet; great-grandchildren: Abbigale Waller, Hayden Ricker, Mylah Ricker, Hailey Culbert, Brianna Culbert and Taisha Overstreet; a sister: Gail (Eddie) Frye; her stepmother: Barbara Hughett; a sister-in-law: Faye Hayes; a brother-in-law: Larry (Sue) Culbert; and several special nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in New Salem Cemetery with Pastor Craig Ponder and the Rev. Mike Bader (son) officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Culbert family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, is in charge of the arrangements.