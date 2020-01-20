MORRISTOWN — Geraldine “Gerri” Gilbert Brown, 80, of Mohawk, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday.
She was a longtime member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Mrs. Brown worked at American Enka and Walmart.
She was a loving wife and mother, who enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Oscar and Helen Gilbert; and brothers: Jim and Lloyd Gilbert.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years: Harold Brown; children: David (Trish) Dean, the Rev. Randy Davis, Michael Lynn (Candy) Brown and Robin (Keith) Holcomb; stepsons: Roger (Aleta) Brown and Danny (Carolyn) Brown; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way; a brother: Leo (Maxine) Gilbert; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends Sunday in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. Funeral services followed visitation with the Rev. Kevin Wisecarver and the Rev. Travis Henderson officiating.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Fairview Baptist Church, Mohawk.