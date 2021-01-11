Geraldine “Gerri” Wilson, widow of Jack G. Wilson, passed away Friday at her home in Greeneville. She was 87.
She was born Dec. 23, 1933, in Elizabethton, a daughter of the late Vernon and Fairlena Hodge.
She was a registered nurse and had previously worked for Laughlin Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Wilson was a member of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law: Julia Lynne and Cecil Hopson, Susan and Doug Harris, and Lisa Lucinda Wilson; three grandchildren: Jeremy and Jennifer Johnson, Rachael and Todd Tullock, and David and Courtney Harris; and three great-grandchildren: Cameron and Connor Tullock, and Hudson Johnson.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
A graveside for the family will be held at New Bethel Cemetery in Piney Flats.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.