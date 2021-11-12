Geraldine J. Justis, 87, of Baileyton, passed away Monday at Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville.
She is survived by her brother-in-law: Kermit Justis; nieces: Nancy (Bob) Phipps, Marilynne (Moe) Hutson, Janice Justis and Nancy Justis; nephews: Gary (Debbie) Light and Bland (Debbie) Justis; special great-nephews: Justin (Sarah) Light and Van Morgan Light; and a host of special cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Lewellyn Justis; her mother and father: Lucille and George Justice; a nephew: Clark Justis; and niece: JoKema Justis.
Graveside service will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery of Baileyton with Pastor Wade McAmis officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:15 a.m. for the service.
Pallbearers will be Calvin Justis, Eric Justis, Bland Justis, Sam Justis, Justin Light and Gary Light.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Zion United Methodist Church of Baileyton.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.