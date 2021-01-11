JONESBOROUGH — Geraldine Ruble Bradley, 91, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Mrs. Bradley was born in Washington County and a daughter of the late James Hunter and Maude Browning Ruble.
She was also preceded in death by her husband: Jack Lee Bradley Sr.; three sisters: Marie Foster, Helen Jones and Ruth McAmis; and a brother: Curtis Ruble.
She was a member of Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Bradley was a 1946 graduate of Washington College.
She worked 30 years as Office Manager at the Medical Group for Dr.’s Wofford, McKinnon, Hall Allen, McGowan, Cole and Allison, and several more. Delores Young, Jane Dillow, Mary Nell Webb, and Charlotte Hughes were her co-workers that she met for lunch with once a month
Survivors include a son: Jack Lee Bradley Jr. of Jonesborough; a sister: Maude Cutshall of Tusculum; and several nephews and nieces.
The family expressed a special thank you to Family Ministries at the John M. Reed Center in Limestone for their wonderful care.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Monte Vista Burial Park with the Rev. Ricky Clowers officiating.
Pallbearers will be Terry Sams, Rick Sams, Edward Farr, James Michael Sanders, Bryson Young and Robert McGraw.
Memorial donations may be made to Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1870 Old Boones Creek Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.
