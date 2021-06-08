Geralene Tarlton, 69, of the South Central community, while sleeping peacefully was escorted by angels to her heavenly home Sunday.
She was born March 9, 1952, in Washington County.
Geralene was a beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt, who will be greatly missed.
She was a faithful member of Horse Creek Mission Church.
Survivors include her siblings and their spouses: her twin, Joe and Cynthia “Sam” Tarlton, Ray and Becky Tarlton, Carolyn and Terry Johnson, Faye Campbell, Janice “Jenny” and Kevin Shelton, Marie and Kevin Starling, Ronnie Tarlton, and Susan and James Duncan; her sisters-in-law: Francis Thompson and Jeanine Tarlton; an uncle: Estel Lamb; an aunt: Bonnie Lamb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Geralene was preceded in death by her parents: Algie and Leola Tarlton; two brothers: Harold Tarlton and Jackie Tarlton; her grandparents: Rufus and Fannie Lamb, and George and Sara Beck Tarlton; her nephew: Cody Starling; and her brother-in-law: Frank Campbell.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-7 Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with her nephew, Dylan Bailey, and her brother-in-law, the Rev. Terry Johnson, officiating.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her nephews Frank ‘Frankie’ Campbell Jr., Jody Tarlton, Richard Tarlton, Jacob Starling, Chad Starling, Kohl Tarlton, Mikey Tarlton, Don Graham, E.T. Tarlton and Tanner Duncan.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews.
