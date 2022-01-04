Gertrude Jennings, 92, of the Camp Creek community, passed away Sunday at the home of her daughter.
She was retired employee of Valk Industries and a homemaker.
She was a member of Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church.
The family states she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Gertrude is survived by one daughter and her fiancé with whom she made her home: Lisa Stanley and Melvin Saults; four sons: Ronnie Jennings, Vernon Jennings and his wife, Annie, Troy Jennings, and Ricky Jennings and his wife, Sherry; grandchildren: Johnny and T.J. Jennings, Bobby and Angie Jennings, Bradley Jennings, Chico Jennings and Brian Jennings; great-grandchildren: Cody Jennings, Jared Jennings, Kady Jennings, and Maddie Jennings; a brother-in-law: James Bowers; a sister-in-law: Betty Reaves; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Carnel Reaves and Fannie Jones Reaves. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 plus years: Jake Jennings; five sisters: Emeline Jeffries, Lois Jones, Madeline Myers, Eddie Woolsey, Hazel Bowers and an infant sister, Freida Reaves; as well as one brother: C.C. Reaves.
Graveside services will be Thursday at noon in Gethsemane Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Smith officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service .
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
