Gertrude Watts Smith, 91, died Wednesday at her home.
Mrs. Smith was a longtime member of Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was born June 26, 1929 in Coffee Ridge.
Mrs. Smith retired after 42 years of service from Magnavox.
Survivors include her two daughters and one son-in-law: Linda Leach of Telford and Ruth and Everett Ottinger of Greeneville; five grandchildren and their spouses: Missy Dunn, and John and Kristen Ottinger, all of Greeneville, Matthew Leach of Johnson City, Kevin and Stephanie Morrison of Chuckey, and Lee Ann and Thomas White of Knoxville; eight great-grandchildren: a special great-grandson, Trever Ottinger, and Ady Ripley, Emily, Ashley, Jessica and Tyler Morrison, and Evan and Adison White; one brother and three sisters-in-law: Murley and Lucille Watts of Russellville, Nancy Watts of Erving, Texas and June Smith of Greeneville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years: James E. Smith; her parents: Anderson and Rhuhamie Watts; two sisters: Myrtie Dickerson and Bertha Willis; and five brothers: J.C. Watts, Clarence Watts, Floyd Watts, Glen Watts and Lake Blankenship.
The Smith family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Ronnie Duncan will officiate.
Everyone is asked to meet by 1 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to go in procession to Oak Dale Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery for the 2 p.m. graveside service.
Pallbearers will be John Ottinger, Trever Ottinger, Carol Dickerson, Buddy Cobble, Michael Goins and Pete Baird.
