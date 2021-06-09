Gidget Ann Babb, 48, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her home.
She attended Crossroads Church.
She worked at Professional Vending and was a wreath maker with Hartsell Landscaping.
Gidget never met a stranger. If she knew you, it didn’t matter how much time had passed, she greeted you with a big smile and a hug.
She loved her grandsons more than anything in the world. She was her happiest when she was with them. Her next love was Tennessee Vols Football. On Saturdays in the fall, you could guarantee she was watching her Vols (and yelling at the TV)!
Gidget was the ultimate “yes woman”. If anyone ever needed anything, she didn’t know how to tell them no. She thrived on helping people. She was often described as the best caregiver that you could ever ask for.
She graduated from Greeneville High School class of 1992.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Victoria Giese and Chase Giese; five grandchildren: Liam Giese, Neylan Vega, Bryson Giese, Nolan Lamb and Colby Giese; her parents: Thomas Jerry and Margaret Babb; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Geraldine and Bart Hartsell, and April and Kent Fox; two brothers and sister-in-law: Melvin Babb, and Tommy and Jami Babb; nieces and nephews: Alexis Hartsell Daniels and Drew Daniels, Layla Fox, Kierra Fox, Ariana Babb, Braylon Fox and Cameron Babb; special friends that were like brothers: Tommy Carter and Flint Carter; a great-niece: Caroline Daniels; and other special friends: Michael Schofield, Kenneth Flanagan, Tasha Sarden, Clara Bailey, David Morgan and Sabrina Riddle.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. David Dugger officiating.
Graveside services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Liberty Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:15 a.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services downtown to go in procession to the cemetery.
Donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses. You may donate online by going to the following link https://bit.ly/3hY96x4.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.