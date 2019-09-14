Mrs. Gigi Lynne Hunter Kropla, 51, of Limestone, our precious Gigi, departed this life for the next at Johnson City Medical Center on Tuesday. She fought a courageous battle against a very aggressive cancer.
She was an LPN, of which she was very proud. She worked at Laughlin Extended Health Care for several years before leaving for a position at Open Arms. She loved working there. She danced with Dancers Dream Performing Arts Academy. She loved it and her dance family.
Gigi attended Freedom Fellowship of Greeneville.
She is survived by her mother, Cheryl Clark, and step-father, Michael; grandmother, Roberta Reynolds; biological father, William “Doc” R. Hunter; three children, Leah Kropla, Benjamin Graeber and Caity Graeber (John); grandson, Jaymes, and a unborn little girl she was trying to live to see; a sister, Amanda Combs; a step-sister, Amanda; a step-brother, Tony; a half-sister, Amber Serenity Hunter-Castilleja; an aunt and uncle, Robert and Patrice Wells and Ronald Hunter; cousins, nieces and nephews. She will always be “auntie” to her Khali Kat.
She was preceded in death by a half-sister, Misty Hunter.
Thank you to Dr. Spalding and staff at the Regional Cancer Treatment Center, Dr. Colvett and staff at the Radiation Oncology Center; to all those who cared for her during many admissions at Johnson City Medical Center, Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and all her caregivers.
There will be no services. She requested to be cremated without viewing.
Dillow-Taylor is in charge of arrangements.