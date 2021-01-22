Gilbert Wayne Crum, 74, of Greeneville passed away Tuesday.
Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired as a captain with the Greeneville Fire Department, and was also a draftsman at CE Minerals.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Beulah Crum.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years: Cynthia Crum; daughters: Becky (John) Heafer, Tamarah (Bobby) Oliver and Katie (Weston) Olmstead; sons: Beau (Kris) Crum and Bryan (Laura) Crum; grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Ethan) Ingram, Kirra Encinas, Reeves Encinas, Breyden Nelson, Lexus Nelson, Ivy Crum, Madelin Darnell, Avery Malone, Emma-Kelly Crum and McKay Crum; a great-grandchild: Emery Ingram; a sister: Carolyn Jane Crum; and several special nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Beau Crum, Bryan Crum, Bobby Oliver, Weston Olmstead, Breyden Nelson, Gary Flanagan, Steve Tarnowsky and William Reed.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Robertson, Tony Driver, Jim Bennington, Jim Kenney, the Priesthood Quorum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and the Greeneville Fire Department.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday in Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will take place Sunday at noon in Jeffers Downtown Chapel. LeGrande Boyer will officiate.
A graveside service will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
