JEFFERSON CITY — Gilson Lee Moore, 89, of Talbott, passed away 1 a.m. Tuesday at James A. Quillen Medical Center following an extended illness.
He is a retired engineer from Magnavox Corp. with 30 years of service.
He was a member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Morristown. He was a devoted husband and father. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Shirley Jenkins Moore; daughter, Jane Matthews; parents, James Gilson and Anita Mae Wagner Moore; sister, Mary Turbeville; brother, James Arthur Moore.
He is survived by a son: Charles Gilson Moore of Flag Pond; a son-in-law: Tony Matthews of Jefferson City; grandchildren: Chris Matthews, Emily Moore and Parker Moore; great-grandchildren: Katlin Day, Mary Grace Matthews and Abram Day; and special family: Barry Matthews and Debbie Standridge.
A memorial service will be Sunday at 7 p.m. at Good Shephard Lutheran Church with Pastor Leslie Wilder officiating. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. prior to the service.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Arrangements are provided by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
Condolences may be sent to www.farrarfuneralhome.com.