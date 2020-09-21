Ginger Shaw Lister passed from the loving arms of her family to the waiting arms of her Savior Sunday morning. Ginger would have been 61 on Tuesday.
Ginger will be remembered for her faith, her love of family and community, and her unfailing sense of humor. Those who called her “friend” considered themselves richly blessed.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Greeneville where she sang in the choir and loved participating in the Praise Team. She was a member of the Bowman Bible Sunday Class.
Ginger retired after 32 years teaching in Greene County, where she touched the lives of many students, parents and teachers.
Ginger loved Greene County with a devotion only those of the mountains will understand.
After retiring, she began Gigi’s Catering which she continued as long as she was able. She enlisted the help of her family in her farmhouse kitchen to prepare the delicious food for which she became known. So many special occasions were made more so because of her special touch.
She leaves behind many friends and family members. She is survived by her husband of 39 years: Jack Lister Jr.; one daughter and faithful caregiver: Kallie Lister, of the home; one son and daughter-in-law: Thomas and Alex Lister of Greeneville. Also surviving Ginger is her mother and source of strength: Louise Johnson Shaw. Ginger cherished her grandchildren, Jack Lister IV, Hannah Kate Lister, both of Greeneville, and her stepgrandchildren, Thornton and Owen Shaver of Greeneville. In addition, Ginger had two loving brothers and sisters-in-law: Butch and Nanette Shaw, of Mohawk, and Alfred and Shelly Shaw of Greeneville, two sisters-in law and their spouses: Richard and Star McHan, and Barry and Kim Tolley; an aunt: Maxine Johnson; and a special aunt, Helen Johnson. She was blessed with several adored nieces and nephews, Betsy Shaw and Will Shaw, of Mohawk, Emily and Anna Shaw, of Greeneville, Jason and Jonathan McHan, Jessica Andies, Byron Tolley and Brittney Morris. She is also survived by several special cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father: Freddie Shaw; and her grandparents: Ralph and Katherine Shaw, and A.W. and Arvada Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home and from 1-2:45 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
The funeral service will be at Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the church.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be fellow teachers, Milton Parham, Mike Garner and Mike Cooper, her grandson, Jack Lister IV, cousins, Ralph Johnson and Danny Shaw, and brothers-in-law Richard McHan and Barry Tolley.
The family is most appreciative of the love and medical care of Ginger’s doctors, Dr. Candi Overholt and Dr. Anil Tumkur.